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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 1 of 5]

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

    SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    An Aerial view of a large Mteck 2100E dragline excavator used to remove 33.2 million cubic yards of dirt. This massive heavy-equipment machine is used in large-scale surface mining and civil engineering to remove overburden and move earth. It operates via a bucket suspended from a long boom by cables, pulling (dragging) the bucket toward the operator to scoop material, with capacities often reaching over 100 cubic yards. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle announced decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now targeted for completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida. Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:23
    Photo ID: 9613374
    VIRIN: 260413-A-BO243-1000
    Resolution: 2100x1575
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SOUTH BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area
    Fast tracking the Everglades Agricultural Area

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    EAA
    Everglades
    Jacksonville District
    Adam Telle
    Corps Environment

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