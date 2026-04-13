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    Australia, Philippines visit C7F [Image 8 of 8]

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    Australia, Philippines visit C7F

    SULU SEA

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin shakes hands with Philippine Marine Corps 3d Marine Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Wilredo B. Manalang Jr. aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a multilateral exercise with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Royal Australian Navy in the Sulu Sea, April 13, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:18
    Photo ID: 9613373
    VIRIN: 260413-N-WM182-1153
    Resolution: 6500x4333
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Australia, Philippines visit C7F [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Australia, Philippines visit C7F
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    Australia, Philippines visit C7F

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