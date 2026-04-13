Blue Ridge Exercise with AFP, RAN

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Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Austin Chase walks alongside Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Commanding Officer Cmdr. J. Adam Peeples and distinguished visitors from the Royal Australian Navy as they disembark a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a multilateral exercise with the Armed Forces Philippines and Royal Australian Navy in the Sulu Sea, April 13, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)