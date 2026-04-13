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    Blue Ridge Exercise with AFP, RAN [Image 1 of 2]

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    Blue Ridge Exercise with AFP, RAN

    SULU SEA

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Austin Chase walks alongside Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Commanding Officer Cmdr. J. Adam Peeples and distinguished visitors from the Royal Australian Navy as they disembark a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a multilateral exercise with the Armed Forces Philippines and Royal Australian Navy in the Sulu Sea, April 13, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9613290
    VIRIN: 260412-N-XP216-6742
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Ridge Exercise with AFP, RAN [Image 2 of 2], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    RAN
    Philippines Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    Sulu Seas

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