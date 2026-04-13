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    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26 [Image 37 of 50]

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    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the Basic Leader Course Class 004-26 with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy hold Collective Individual Training on the Bayonet Course on the installation cantonment area March 27, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a graded field training course assessment. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.” The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9613116
    VIRIN: 260328-A-OK556-4494
    Resolution: 3077x2303
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26 [Image 50 of 50], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26
    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26

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    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort McCoy NCO Academy, Basic Leader Course, Army Reserve, IMCOM

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