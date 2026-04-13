Fort McCoy NCO Academy students conduct field training for Basic Leader Course Class 004-26

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Students in the Basic Leader Course Class 004-26 with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy hold Collective Individual Training on the Bayonet Course on the installation cantonment area March 27, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a graded field training course assessment. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.” The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)