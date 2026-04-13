3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Maintenance

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook in preparation for Talon Reach and Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, Feb. 27, 2025. Detailed inspections, servicing, and final adjustments ensure aircraft remain mission-ready, enabling sustained aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)