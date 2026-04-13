U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook in preparation for Talon Reach and Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, Feb. 27, 2025. Detailed inspections, servicing, and final adjustments ensure aircraft remain mission-ready, enabling sustained aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula.
Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 22:12
|Photo ID:
|9613030
|VIRIN:
|260228-A-VH016-1073
|Resolution:
|8240x5494
|Size:
|32.56 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.