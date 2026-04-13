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    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

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    3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Maintenance

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook in preparation for Talon Reach and Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, Feb. 27, 2025. Detailed inspections, servicing, and final adjustments ensure aircraft remain mission-ready, enabling sustained aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9613030
    VIRIN: 260228-A-VH016-1073
    Resolution: 8240x5494
    Size: 32.56 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-2 GSAB Soldiers Conduct CH-47 Chinook Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

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