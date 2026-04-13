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    I MEF Oscar Gen. IV Training Day 1

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    I MEF Oscar Gen. IV Training Day 1

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert Hillery, assistant chief of staff of the Force Preservation Directorate, I Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers opening remarks during I MEF’s Operational Stress Control and Readiness, Generation IV, Core Master Trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2026. OSCAR Gen. IV is a leader-led, peer-supported program designed to equip the force with the skills to prevent, identify and intervene early stress reactions, promoting total fitness and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 19:04
    Photo ID: 9612854
    VIRIN: 260407-M-VO268-1032
    Resolution: 5352x3568
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, I MEF Oscar Gen. IV Training Day 1, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    OSCAR
    Marines
    Training
    Generation IV
    Peer-Support

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