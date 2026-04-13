I MEF Oscar Gen. IV Training Day 1

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert Hillery, assistant chief of staff of the Force Preservation Directorate, I Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers opening remarks during I MEF’s Operational Stress Control and Readiness, Generation IV, Core Master Trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 7, 2026. OSCAR Gen. IV is a leader-led, peer-supported program designed to equip the force with the skills to prevent, identify and intervene early stress reactions, promoting total fitness and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)