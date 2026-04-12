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    From Injury to Independence: “I never thought I’d be skiing” [Image 2 of 2]

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    From Injury to Independence: “I never thought I’d be skiing”

    SNOWMASS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    U.S. Air Force Veteran Salvador Vasquez (center), raises his arms in celebrations with ski instructors Bruce Tubbs (left) and Molly Nickel (right) after a successful ski run at Snowmass Village, Colorado during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, April 6, 2026. The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation for severely disabled Veterans. Participating Veterans experience “Miracles on a Mountainside” as they are provided with training in adaptive Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing and a number of other adaptive activities, sports and education. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Tyler Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:48
    Photo ID: 9611256
    VIRIN: 260410-D-D0468-7151
    Resolution: 1787x1004
    Size: 709.48 KB
    Location: SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
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    National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
    adaptive sports
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans

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