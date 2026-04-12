From Injury to Independence: “I never thought I’d be skiing”

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U.S. Air Force Veteran Salvador Vasquez (center), raises his arms in celebrations with ski instructors Bruce Tubbs (left) and Molly Nickel (right) after a successful ski run at Snowmass Village, Colorado during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, April 6, 2026. The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation for severely disabled Veterans. Participating Veterans experience “Miracles on a Mountainside” as they are provided with training in adaptive Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing and a number of other adaptive activities, sports and education. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Tyler Moore)