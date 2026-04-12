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    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course [Image 9 of 9]

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    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260407-N-QL632-1201
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (April 7, 2026)
    Employees from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) participate in Red Cross Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training course onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, April 7. During the AED/CPR course, NAVSUP BSC personnel learned vital skills to provide immediate, life-saving aid during medical emergencies.
    U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9610942
    VIRIN: 260407-N-QL632-1201
    Resolution: 2100x1181
    Size: 576.83 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course [Image 9 of 9], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course
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    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course
    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course
    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course
    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course
    NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course

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    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

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