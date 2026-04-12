NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course

260407-N-QL632-1201
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
(April 7, 2026)
Employees from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) participate in Red Cross Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training course onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, April 7. During the AED/CPR course, NAVSUP BSC personnel learned vital skills to provide immediate, life-saving aid during medical emergencies.
U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9610942
|VIRIN:
|260407-N-QL632-1201
|Resolution:
|2100x1181
|Size:
|576.83 KB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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