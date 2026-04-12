NAVSUP BSC | AED/CPR Course

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260407-N-QL632-1201

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(April 7, 2026)

Employees from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) participate in Red Cross Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training course onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, April 7. During the AED/CPR course, NAVSUP BSC personnel learned vital skills to provide immediate, life-saving aid during medical emergencies.

U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)