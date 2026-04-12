U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade conduct rafting operations in support of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade vehicles at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9610864
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-TW216-1173
|Resolution:
|6694x4463
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 809th MRBC Sling Load and Rafting Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.