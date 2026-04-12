U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse Jewell, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, organizes tools during the 1st Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April, 9, 2026. The competition allowed crew members to sharpen their technical skills and knowledge under pressure, enhancing mission readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9610774
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-DG879-1115
|Resolution:
|5928x3944
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.