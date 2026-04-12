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    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition [Image 4 of 12]

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    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse Jewell, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, organizes tools during the 1st Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April, 9, 2026. The competition allowed crew members to sharpen their technical skills and knowledge under pressure, enhancing mission readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9610774
    VIRIN: 260409-F-DG879-1115
    Resolution: 5928x3944
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition
    1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

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    TAGS

    Fight Tonight, Team Osan, Ammo, Airpower, Readiness, USAF

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