1Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse Jewell, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, organizes tools during the 1st Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April, 9, 2026. The competition allowed crew members to sharpen their technical skills and knowledge under pressure, enhancing mission readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)