U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Peter Brown, left, and Lance Cpl. Dakota McGee, riflemen with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a photo on Camp Mujuk, April 10, 2026. Corporals Course is designed for Marine Corps corporals to enhance their leadership skills and prepare them for greater responsibilities as non-commissioned officers. Brown is a native of Florida and Medlock is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)