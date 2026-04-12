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    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26 [Image 1 of 10]

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    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Peter Brown, left, and Lance Cpl. Dakota McGee, riflemen with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a photo on Camp Mujuk, April 10, 2026. Corporals Course is designed for Marine Corps corporals to enhance their leadership skills and prepare them for greater responsibilities as non-commissioned officers. Brown is a native of Florida and Medlock is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 00:49
    Photo ID: 9610534
    VIRIN: 260409-M-JG313-6075
    Resolution: 5428x3620
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Camila Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26
    U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26

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    USMCNEWS
    Marines
    Corporals Course
    Graduation
    South Korea

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