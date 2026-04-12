U.S. Marines Graduate from Corporals Course 2-26

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Peter Brown, left, and Lance Cpl. Dakota McGee, riflemen with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a photo on Camp Mujuk, April 10, 2026. Corporals Course is designed for Marine Corps corporals to enhance their leadership skills and prepare them for greater responsibilities as non-commissioned officers. Brown is a native of Florida and Medlock is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camila Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9610534
|VIRIN:
|260409-M-JG313-6075
|Resolution:
|5428x3620
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MUJUK, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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