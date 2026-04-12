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Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (T), listens during the 335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief.



On March 30, 2026 the 335th Signal Command's command team conducted a yearly readiness brief with the 81st Readiness Division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace and Command Sgt. Maj. Benny Hubbard. The Briefing highlighted the unit's current readiness posture, key training initiatives and continued commitment to sustaining a ready and capable force.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)