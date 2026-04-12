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    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief [Image 3 of 7]

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    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Eric Goins 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (T), listens during the 335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief.

    On March 30, 2026 the 335th Signal Command's command team conducted a yearly readiness brief with the 81st Readiness Division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace and Command Sgt. Maj. Benny Hubbard. The Briefing highlighted the unit's current readiness posture, key training initiatives and continued commitment to sustaining a ready and capable force.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Eric Goins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9610055
    VIRIN: 260330-A-CR163-2499
    Resolution: 6989x4662
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief
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    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief
    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief
    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief
    335th Signal Command (T) Yearly Readiness Brief

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