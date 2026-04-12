NASCAR fans watched as drivers passed by during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10, 2026. The introduction of the ISV supports the Army's modernization efforts, enabling units like the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to transition into a more agile, lethal, and rapidly deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9609843
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-UV960-3225
|Resolution:
|6720x3730
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mikal Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.