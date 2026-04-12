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    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention [Image 1 of 2]

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    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    NASCAR fans watched as drivers passed by during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway April 10, 2026. The introduction of the ISV supports the Army's modernization efforts, enabling units like the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment to transition into a more agile, lethal, and rapidly deployable force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 12:42
    Photo ID: 9609843
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-UV960-3225
    Resolution: 6720x3730
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mikal Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention
    Tennessee Army National Guard displays modernized force for Recruiting and Retention

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    TAGS

    278 ACR
    ISV
    TNNG
    National Guard

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