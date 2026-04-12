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    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 32 of 32]

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    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball

    MASHANTUCKET, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class submarine USS Hyman G. Rickover participate in traditional festivities at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball in Mashantucket, Connecticut, April 11, 2026. This year marks the 126th submarine birthday, recognizing the U.S. Navy’s acquisition of the USS Holland (SS-1), and celebrating its contribution to naval history and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9609765
    VIRIN: 260411-N-PC065-1333
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: MASHANTUCKET, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 32 of 32], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball
    CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball

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    Hollywood
    Submarine Ball
    Silent Service
    Birthday
    Silver Screen

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