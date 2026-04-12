CNO delivers remarks at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball

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Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class submarine USS Hyman G. Rickover participate in traditional festivities at the Groton Area Submarine Birthday Ball in Mashantucket, Connecticut, April 11, 2026. This year marks the 126th submarine birthday, recognizing the U.S. Navy’s acquisition of the USS Holland (SS-1), and celebrating its contribution to naval history and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)