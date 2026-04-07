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    FCC Gallingerlong listen to Safety Brief prior to Ammo Onload for USS Ralph Johnson [Image 6 of 8]

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    FCC Gallingerlong listen to Safety Brief prior to Ammo Onload for USS Ralph Johnson

    JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Ensign Dyllen Williams 

    USS RALPH JOHNSON DDG 114

    After a 9 month yards period, DDG114 USS Ralph Johnson head out to Ammo Anchorage in Yokosuka, Japan to onload ammunition in preparations to their upcoming deployment later into 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9609499
    VIRIN: 260323-N-GV518-7348
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FCC Gallingerlong listen to Safety Brief prior to Ammo Onload for USS Ralph Johnson [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Dyllen Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson departs for Ammo Anchorage
    GMC Adam Heredia Conducts Safety Brief for Ammo Onload
    Safety Observer for Ammo Onload HM2 Lopez
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs For Ammo Anchorage
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs for Ammo Anchorage
    FCC Gallingerlong listen to Safety Brief prior to Ammo Onload for USS Ralph Johnson
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs for Ammo Anchorage
    USS Ralph Johnson Crew Prepares to head to Ammo Anchorage

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