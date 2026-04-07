After a 9 month yards period, DDG114 USS Ralph Johnson head out to Ammo Anchorage in Yokosuka, Japan to onload ammunition in preparations to their upcoming deployment later into 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9609499
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-GV518-7348
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCC Gallingerlong listen to Safety Brief prior to Ammo Onload for USS Ralph Johnson [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Dyllen Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.