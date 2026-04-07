Date Taken: 03.22.2026 Date Posted: 04.11.2026 21:34 Photo ID: 9609499 VIRIN: 260323-N-GV518-7348 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.68 MB Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FCC Gallingerlong listen to Safety Brief prior to Ammo Onload for USS Ralph Johnson [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Dyllen Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.