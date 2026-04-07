Competitor prepares to fire at target

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Corporal Gerth Sarapuu, member of the Estonian Defense Forces, prepares to fire at targets during the Stress Shoot event at H Steven Blum Military Reservation, Maryland, April 11, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)