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    Competitor inspects pistol [Image 4 of 5]

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    Competitor inspects pistol

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonian Defense Forces Staff Sgt. Joonas Tammeaid inspects his M17 pistol during the Norwegian Sharpshooter event at H Steven Blum Military Reservation, Maryland, April 11, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Andrew Crowl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9609259
    VIRIN: 260411-A-GM804-9912
    Resolution: 3694x3624
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitor inspects pistol [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Andrew Crowl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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