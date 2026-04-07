US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts

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A U.S. Navy aircrewman attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 hoist a NASA Astronaut to a MH-60S Seahawk after their return from the Artemis II lunar mission on April 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)