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    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts [Image 14 of 14]

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    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A U.S. Navy aircrewman attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 hoist a NASA Astronaut to a MH-60S Seahawk after their return from the Artemis II lunar mission on April 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9609139
    VIRIN: 260410-N-MJ302-1358
    Resolution: 6964x4643
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts
    US Navy Divers Recover Nasa Astronauts

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    nasa
    HSC-23
    EODGRU-1
    Artemis
    Navy Diver
    astronauts

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