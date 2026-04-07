Pennsylvania Army National Guard restructures 56th Brigade, establishes new reconnaissance company

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Brandon Lutz, with Delta Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, retires the troop guidon with the assistance of Cpt. Robert Tomlinson III during the 2-104 Cav deactivation ceremony on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., March 21, 2026. Lutz, along with the other soldiers in D Troop, have since been integrated into the newly established Mike Company, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White)