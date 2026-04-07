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    Pennsylvania Army National Guard restructures 56th Brigade, establishes new reconnaissance company

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    Pennsylvania Army National Guard restructures 56th Brigade, establishes new reconnaissance company

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White 

    28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Brandon Lutz, with Delta Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, retires the troop guidon with the assistance of Cpt. Robert Tomlinson III during the 2-104 Cav deactivation ceremony on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., March 21, 2026. Lutz, along with the other soldiers in D Troop, have since been integrated into the newly established Mike Company, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 12:47
    Photo ID: 9608990
    VIRIN: 260321-A-EH976-6021
    Resolution: 3867x5531
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Cav Scout
    PAARNG
    28ID
    Army National Guard
    Drone Recon

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