Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft

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U.S. Navy divers launch from the well deck ramp of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) before recovering the Orion space craft on April 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and space craft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)