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    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft [Image 8 of 8]

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    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    U.S. Navy divers launch from the well deck ramp of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) before recovering the Orion space craft on April 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and space craft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 06:10
    Photo ID: 9608797
    VIRIN: 260410-N-VX022-1244
    Resolution: 8947x5033
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft
    Navy Divers Prepare to Recover the Orion Space Craft

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    NASA
    HSC-23
    EODGRU-1
    ARTEMIS
    Navy diver
    Astronauts

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