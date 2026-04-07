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    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts [Image 10 of 15]

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    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Capt. Victor J. Glover, left, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch embrace Scott Tingle, chief of the NASA Astronaut Office, on the flight deck aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) following extraction from the Orion crew module in the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2026. USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 03:16
    Photo ID: 9608687
    VIRIN: 260410-N-TW227-3018
    Resolution: 5993x3995
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts
    USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts

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    TAGS

    NASA, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), ArtemisII, ESG3, Navy Divers, NavyToNASA

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