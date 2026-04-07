USS John P. Murtha Sailors, EODGU 1 Divers recover Artemis II Astronauts

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NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Capt. Victor J. Glover, left, and NASA astronaut Christina Koch embrace Scott Tingle, chief of the NASA Astronaut Office, on the flight deck aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) following extraction from the Orion crew module in the Pacific Ocean, April 10, 2026. USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)