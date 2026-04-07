(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), April 7, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:41
    Photo ID: 9608081
    VIRIN: 260406-N-IV962-1049
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters
    Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters
    Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters
    Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    CV-22 Osprey
    USS Comstock (LSD 45)
    VMM-163
    flight deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery