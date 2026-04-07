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    Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Watch MCDAT Demonstration

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    Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Watch MCDAT Demonstration

    QUANTICO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Cuomo, left, commanding officer, Weapons Training Battalion, Training Command, Quantico, briefs Jason L. Potter, center, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration before a Marine Corps Attack Drone Team demonstration on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 10, 2026. The demonstration provided Mr. Potter and Lt. Gen Austin a display of force modernization through the use of small attack drones enhancing precision strike capabilities, and unmanned operations across the battlespace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:39
    Photo ID: 9608072
    VIRIN: 260410-M-AV203-1122
    Resolution: 5855x3903
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Watch MCDAT Demonstration, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Austin
    USMC
    CD&amp;I
    Jason L. Potter

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