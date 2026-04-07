Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Watch MCDAT Demonstration

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Scott Cuomo, left, commanding officer, Weapons Training Battalion, Training Command, Quantico, briefs Jason L. Potter, center, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration before a Marine Corps Attack Drone Team demonstration on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 10, 2026. The demonstration provided Mr. Potter and Lt. Gen Austin a display of force modernization through the use of small attack drones enhancing precision strike capabilities, and unmanned operations across the battlespace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)