2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

Senior enlisted leaders conduct the board appearance portion of the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., April 1, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9607791
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-LO141-6179
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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