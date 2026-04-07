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    The Pushup [Image 2 of 2]

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    The Pushup

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers execute the pushup during Physical Readiness Training at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland, April 10, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top Soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top competitor from the Soldier and non-commissioned officer categories will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Whitaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 12:00
    Photo ID: 9607359
    VIRIN: 260410-A-KF832-1678
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pushup [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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