709th MP Commander's Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, participate in a tug-of-war event during the 709th Military Police Battalion Commander’s Cup at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, April 9, 2026. The competition promotes teamwork, cohesion, and physical readiness across the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)