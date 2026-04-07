Agencies Join Forces to Build Mile-Long Firebreak After Near-Miss Blaze in Harker Heights

Date Taken: 11.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:16 Photo ID: 9604871 VIRIN: 260406-A-A1413-1002 Resolution: 3914x2108 Size: 2.73 MB Location: HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, US

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