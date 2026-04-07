After a wildfire at Dana Peak Park crept dangerously close to homes in Harker Heights, local, state and federal agencies partnered to build a large-scale firebreak aimed at protecting neighborhoods bordering Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:16
|Photo ID:
|9604871
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-A1413-1002
|Resolution:
|3914x2108
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Agencies Join Forces to Build Mile-Long Firebreak After Near-Miss Blaze in Harker Heights
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