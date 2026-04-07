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    Agencies Join Forces to Build Mile-Long Firebreak After Near-Miss Blaze in Harker Heights

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    Agencies Join Forces to Build Mile-Long Firebreak After Near-Miss Blaze in Harker Heights

    HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    After a wildfire at Dana Peak Park crept dangerously close to homes in Harker Heights, local, state and federal agencies partnered to build a large-scale firebreak aimed at protecting neighborhoods bordering Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:16
    Photo ID: 9604871
    VIRIN: 260406-A-A1413-1002
    Resolution: 3914x2108
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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