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    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026 [Image 4 of 9]

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    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) observe the Sydney skyline as Fitzgerald approaches Sydney Harbor following Exercise Kakadu 2026, in the Tasman Sea, April 1, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 05:00
    Photo ID: 9604648
    VIRIN: 260401-N-ER894-1033
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026
    USS Fitzgerald pulls into Sydney following Exercise Kakadu 2026

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    Australia
    sea and anchor detail
    Sydney Harbor
    exercise
    partnership
    kakadu2026

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