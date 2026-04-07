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    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation [Image 13 of 13]

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    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade in a CH-47F Chinook helicopter drop an M30 Bridge Erection Boat during sling load operation with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 8, 2026. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9604485
    VIRIN: 260408-A-BS310-1400
    Resolution: 6723x4482
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation [Image 13 of 13], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation
    809th MRBC sling load and rafting operation

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    12th CAB
    USArmy
    TrainToWin
    SwordOfFreedom
    7th Engineer Brigade
    809th MRBC

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