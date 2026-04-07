11th Engineer BN NCO PT

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U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, compete in a relay race, April 3, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. NCOs in 11th Engineer Battalion joined in a group physical training session, helping build cohesion across companies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)