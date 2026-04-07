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    11th Engineer BN NCO PT [Image 10 of 10]

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    11th Engineer BN NCO PT

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, compete in a relay race, April 3, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. NCOs in 11th Engineer Battalion joined in a group physical training session, helping build cohesion across companies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9604371
    VIRIN: 260403-A-BF020-1011
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 563.77 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th Engineer BN NCO PT [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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