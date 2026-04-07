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    CFAY Holds Cup of Joe in Ikego Hills [Image 3 of 3]

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    CFAY Holds Cup of Joe in Ikego Hills

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (April 9, 2026) --Coleen Balent, a Fleet Activities Yokosuka community member, asks for time to speak at Cup of Joe with the CO at Ikego Hills Family Housing Area's Nikko Tower Community Room in Zushi, Japan April 9, 2026. Cup of Joe with the CO is a monthly meeting providing an opportunity for base community members and command leadership to discuss family readiness, address concerns, and bring up ideas for improvement. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9604342
    VIRIN: 260409-N-FG395-1127
    Resolution: 7014x5260
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Holds Cup of Joe in Ikego Hills [Image 3 of 3], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    cup of Joe
    Town Hall
    Ikego Hills Family Housing Area

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