CFAY Holds Cup of Joe in Ikego Hills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (April 9, 2026) --Coleen Balent, a Fleet Activities Yokosuka community member, asks for time to speak at Cup of Joe with the CO at Ikego Hills Family Housing Area's Nikko Tower Community Room in Zushi, Japan April 9, 2026. Cup of Joe with the CO is a monthly meeting providing an opportunity for base community members and command leadership to discuss family readiness, address concerns, and bring up ideas for improvement. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)