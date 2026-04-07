MP Plt. Validations

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U.S. Army Pfc. Ian Huereque, a military police officer assigned to the 527th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, pulls security during platoon validations at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 25, 2026. The training reinforces security operations, situational awareness, and force protection in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)