NAVSTA Rota Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 7, 2026) Capt. Charles Chmielak, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks at a proclamation signing recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, April 7, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:09
|Photo ID:
|9602652
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-YS747-1001
|Resolution:
|5956x3963
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
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|0
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|0
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