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    NAVSTA Rota Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

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    NAVSTA Rota Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 7, 2026) Capt. Charles Chmielak, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks at a proclamation signing recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, April 7, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:09
    Photo ID: 9602652
    VIRIN: 260408-N-YS747-1001
    Resolution: 5956x3963
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSTA Rota Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Signing, by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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