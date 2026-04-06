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    Chair of WMAC visited 403rd AFSB [Image 3 of 3]

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    Chair of WMAC visited 403rd AFSB

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Mr. Chin, Ki-hoon, secretary general of the World Masters Athletics Championships Organizing Committee, visited the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade at Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea, April 8. During the visit with Col. Jason P. Book, brigade commander, Mr. Chin encouraged U.S. Soldiers and their families to compete in the event or attend to cheer on the athletes during the WMAC competition to be held in Daegu, Aug. 22 to Sept. 3. After their discussion, the two exchanged mementoes as they explored various ways to collaborate for the upcoming event. Mr. Chin previously served as Republic of Korea ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Afghanistan in 2015.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 00:38
    Photo ID: 9602508
    VIRIN: 260408-O-EW968-3954
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chair of WMAC visited 403rd AFSB [Image 3 of 3], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    403rd AFSB, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, Army Sustainment Command, ASC

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