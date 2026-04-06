Chair of WMAC visited 403rd AFSB

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Mr. Chin, Ki-hoon, secretary general of the World Masters Athletics Championships Organizing Committee, visited the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade at Camp Henry, Daegu, South Korea, April 8. During the visit with Col. Jason P. Book, brigade commander, Mr. Chin encouraged U.S. Soldiers and their families to compete in the event or attend to cheer on the athletes during the WMAC competition to be held in Daegu, Aug. 22 to Sept. 3. After their discussion, the two exchanged mementoes as they explored various ways to collaborate for the upcoming event. Mr. Chin previously served as Republic of Korea ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Afghanistan in 2015.