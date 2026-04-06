Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the Hammerhead Leaders Assessment at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on April 7, 2026. With no prior knowledge of the events beforehand, officers completed a four mile run, obstacle course, ruck, land navigation written test, and a Forward Arming and Refueling Point setup assessment. This event is held to test and inspire competition between junior officers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9602496
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-XD912-1031
|Resolution:
|7507x5007
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hammerhead Officers Leaders Assessment [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.