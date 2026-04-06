Hammerhead Officers Leaders Assessment

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Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the Hammerhead Leaders Assessment at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on April 7, 2026. With no prior knowledge of the events beforehand, officers completed a four mile run, obstacle course, ruck, land navigation written test, and a Forward Arming and Refueling Point setup assessment. This event is held to test and inspire competition between junior officers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)