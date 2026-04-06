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    Hammerhead Officers Leaders Assessment [Image 31 of 33]

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    Hammerhead Officers Leaders Assessment

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the Hammerhead Leaders Assessment at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on April 7, 2026. With no prior knowledge of the events beforehand, officers completed a four mile run, obstacle course, ruck, land navigation written test, and a Forward Arming and Refueling Point setup assessment. This event is held to test and inspire competition between junior officers. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 00:13
    Photo ID: 9602496
    VIRIN: 260407-A-XD912-1031
    Resolution: 7507x5007
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hammerhead Officers Leaders Assessment [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hammerhead Officers Leaders Assessment

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    TAGS

    Ruck
    Army Aviation
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    25th Infantry Division
    Obstacle Course
    Leaders Assessment

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