U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day

Soldiers from The U.S. Army Ceremonial Band perform “America the Beautiful” and the national anthem during the Washington Nationals Opening Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., April 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9602022
|VIRIN:
|260403-A-QD602-6487
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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