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    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day [Image 12 of 16]

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    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Soldiers from The U.S. Army Ceremonial Band perform “America the Beautiful” and the national anthem during the Washington Nationals Opening Day at Nationals Park, Washington, D.C., April 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9602022
    VIRIN: 260403-A-QD602-6487
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day
    U.S. Army Ceremonial Band performs at Nationals Park Opening Day

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    Washington Nationals
    U.S. Army Band
    baseball

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