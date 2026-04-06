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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, redeploy to Fort Riley, Kansas, on April 5, 2026. The unit’s return marks the end of a nine‑month deployment supporting U.S. operations overseas. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:06
    Photo ID: 9601832
    VIRIN: 260406-A-NC965-5915
    Resolution: 5448x4210
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony

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