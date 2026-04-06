1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony

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U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, redeploy to Fort Riley, Kansas, on April 5, 2026. The unit’s return marks the end of a nine‑month deployment supporting U.S. operations overseas. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)