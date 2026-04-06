U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, redeploy to Fort Riley, Kansas, on April 5, 2026. The unit’s return marks the end of a nine‑month deployment supporting U.S. operations overseas. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Malik Waddy-Fiffee)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9601832
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-NC965-5915
|Resolution:
|5448x4210
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Redeployment Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.