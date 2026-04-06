The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kellie Lundmark, right, the provost marshal of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), speaks U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a tour at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Gering visited Hawaii to assess the current state of the Military Working Dog facility and discuss ongoing efforts and future construction of the new kennels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)