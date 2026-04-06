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    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kellie Lundmark, right, the provost marshal of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), speaks U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a tour at MCBH, April 2, 2026. Gering visited Hawaii to assess the current state of the Military Working Dog facility and discuss ongoing efforts and future construction of the new kennels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9600721
    VIRIN: 260401-M-GP262-1223
    Resolution: 5662x3775
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026
    The 38th ACMC Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii 2026

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    MCBH
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