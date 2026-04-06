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    NAS Patuxent River Completes $3.9 Million Hot Pit Refurbishment Project

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    NAS Patuxent River Completes $3.9 Million Hot Pit Refurbishment Project

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (March 17, 2026) - NAS Patuxent River leadership cuts the ribbon on its refurbished hot pit refueling station March 17. The multi-year $3.9 Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization project significantly enhances the air station's ability to support rapid-turnaround flight operations and ensure full compliance with NAVAIR safety standards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9599912
    VIRIN: 260317-N-JP566-8084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAS Patuxent River Completes $3.9 Million Hot Pit Refurbishment Project, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fuels
    Patuxent River
    installation
    Modernization

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