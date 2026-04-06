NAS Patuxent River Completes $3.9 Million Hot Pit Refurbishment Project

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PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (March 17, 2026) - NAS Patuxent River leadership cuts the ribbon on its refurbished hot pit refueling station March 17. The multi-year $3.9 Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization project significantly enhances the air station's ability to support rapid-turnaround flight operations and ensure full compliance with NAVAIR safety standards.