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    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 9 of 12]

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    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The construction area for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project is shown March 31, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 02:31
    Photo ID: 9599410
    VIRIN: 260331-A-OK556-7797
    Resolution: 3838x2495
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy
    March 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

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