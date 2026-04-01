MCRC Partners with WBCA for 2026 Convention

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Evita Mosqueda, assistant executive support coordinator, Marine Forces South, speaks with Julie Goodenough, head women's basketball coach at Abilene Christian University, about opportunities the Marine Corps can provide her athletes during the 2026 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Convention in Phoenix, April 4, 2026. The WBCA convention recognizes the work that is essential in building physically and mentally fit youth who are resilient and have the necessary skills to succeed in life. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)