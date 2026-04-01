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    MCRC Partners with WBCA for 2026 Convention [Image 2 of 2]

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    MCRC Partners with WBCA for 2026 Convention

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Evita Mosqueda, assistant executive support coordinator, Marine Forces South, speaks with Julie Goodenough, head women's basketball coach at Abilene Christian University, about opportunities the Marine Corps can provide her athletes during the 2026 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Convention in Phoenix, April 4, 2026. The WBCA convention recognizes the work that is essential in building physically and mentally fit youth who are resilient and have the necessary skills to succeed in life. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9599086
    VIRIN: 260404-M-AK947-1026
    Resolution: 7604x5072
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCRC Partners with WBCA for 2026 Convention [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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