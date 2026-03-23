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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Civilian Engineer of the Year

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    2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Civilian Engineer of the Year

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) congratulates Neil Hasegawa, Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) structural engineer, for being named the 2026 NAVFAC HI Civilian Engineer of the Year, alongside Aaron Darley, chief engineer for NAVFAC HI, during the command's All Hands event at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9593066
    VIRIN: 260304-N-XM133-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Civilian Engineer of the Year, by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PDC Structural Engineer named NAVFAC HI 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year

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    NAVFAC
    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year
    Neil Hasegawa

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