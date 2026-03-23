2026 NAVFAC Hawaii Civilian Engineer of the Year

Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) congratulates Neil Hasegawa, Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) structural engineer, for being named the 2026 NAVFAC HI Civilian Engineer of the Year, alongside Aaron Darley, chief engineer for NAVFAC HI, during the command's All Hands event at Hickam Theater on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 4, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9593066
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-XM133-1003
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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PDC Structural Engineer named NAVFAC HI 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year
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