PDC Structural Engineer named NAVFAC HI 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year

Neil Hasegawa, Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) structural engineer, has been named Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Hawaii’s (NAVFAC HI) 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year for his masterful project execution, exceptional negotiation skills, and dedicated mentorship in service of NAVFAC HI’s mission.



“Hasegawa was nominated for his successful design and leadership skills,” said Tony Lau, NAVFAC HI design production director, PDC4A. “He successfully completed strategic and efficient negotiations with Architect-Engineer (A-E) firms with the award of eight contracts totaling more than $32 million in fiscal year 2024.”



“He demonstrated excellence in leadership with his strategizing and design execution of projects as a structural design manager,” added Lau. “This was evident by his $60 million fiscal year 2021 military construction P-0-44 / P-1006 Waterfront Improvements Wharves S1, S8-S13, S20-S21 and Y2 Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam project, which was selected by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Hawaii Section for the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Grand Best Project and Special Project Awards.”



In addition, Hasegawa’s leadership was recognized when his $108 million waterfront project was also named exemplary by the U.S. Government Accountability Office as one of NAVFAC’s projects for successful execution.

“Despite his heavy workload, he voluntarily coaches PDC staff engineers, and mentor's young structural engineers benefitting our PDC directorate and command,” said Lau.



As a mentor, his contributions were foundational to developing future talent and directly enhancing the operational readiness of the command.



Hasegawa’s expertise has not only advanced critical infrastructure in this strategic theater of operations but also cultivated NAVFAC HI's future leaders, significantly contributing to the engineer efforts and capability supporting the U.S. Indo-Pacific command.



