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    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach [Image 4 of 9]

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    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Fox Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct drone reconnaissance ahead of the battalion’s culminating overwater attack during Talon Reach as part of Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. The unit’s unmanned aircraft system team conducted aerial reconnaissance to identify threats, enabling AH-64 Apache crews to synchronize precision fires during extended overwater operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9593058
    VIRIN: 260312-O-A1109-1024
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 642.45 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach [Image 9 of 9], by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach
    2CAB Soldiers Conduct Drone Reconnaissance During Talon Reach

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EightArmy
    FreedomShield26

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