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    Three leaders, One Mission at EACH

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    Three leaders, One Mission at EACH

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    This photo is more than just a moment between colleagues; it is a testament to the fact that leaders bring a wealth of experience that strengthens the entire force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9592829
    VIRIN: 260330-O-UV830-1955
    Resolution: 621x414
    Size: 110.3 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Three leaders, One Mission at EACH, by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medical Command MEDCOM

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