Three leaders, One Mission at EACH

Photo By Gino Mattorano | This photo is more than just a moment between colleagues; it is a testament to the fact that leaders bring a wealth of experience that strengthens the entire force. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gino Mattorano | This photo is more than just a moment between colleagues; it is a testament to the...... read more read more

Commentary by Command Sgt. Maj. Cristina Wilson

Here at Evans Army Community Hospital, our senior enlisted leadership team has a wealth of knowledge and experience. Each is a key part of the leadership team’s commitment to ensuring Evans Army Community Hospital is the first choice for our beneficiaries and staff as the world premier military hospital for healthcare, readiness, education, and Soldier recovery.

As the Command Sergeant Major of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, I want to highlight a few of those outstanding leaders and missions.

Command Sgt. Maj. Wendy Menendez is the Brigade Command Sergeant Major for Evans Army Community Hospital. As the senior enlisted leader for the hospital, Command Sgt. Maj. Menendez provides the steady, strategic leadership our brigade requires with her wealth of experience and dedication to the EACH mission. She sets an inspiring example for all of us. Her leadership is grounded in empathy, intelligence, and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that Soldiers face today. She uses that knowledge and experience to ensure our Soldiers have all the tools, knowledge and skills necessary to provide safe, high-quality healthcare to our beneficiaries.

I am proud to serve alongside leaders who embody purpose, direction, and motivation every day, just like Sgt. Maj. Jill Ann Steele, who is the Sergeant Major for the hospital’s Medical Readiness Battalion. Her sharp mind and focus on soldier development brings a vital perspective to our leadership team. She is a mentor and a guide, always pushing our soldiers to reach their full potential. She also works hard to ensure those Soldiers are trained and equipped to meet the needs of the mission.

Finally, here at the Soldier Recovery Unit, we enhance the readiness of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson team by providing mission command, primary care, and case management for Soldiers in Recovery. We are here to establish the conditions for healing and promote a timely transition, whether that is back to the force or into civilian life. We work closely with hospital staff to coordinate healthcare for our Soldiers in Recovery and help them to focus on their recovery.

Serving alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Menendez and Sgt. Maj. Steele is truly an honor. Together, we are committed to ensuring every Soldier under our care has the leadership and support they deserve. These outstanding leaders serve as a reminder that we are strongest when we leverage the talent and perspective of our entire force.