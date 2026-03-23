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    2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2]

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    2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers negotiate the Leaders Reaction Course during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 31, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by 2LT Reinaldo Marin-Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9592823
    VIRIN: 260331-D-A4456-9208
    Resolution: 6720x3917
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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