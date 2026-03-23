2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

Soldiers negotiate the Leaders Reaction Course during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 31, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by 2LT Reinaldo Marin-Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9592823
|VIRIN:
|260331-D-A4456-9208
|Resolution:
|6720x3917
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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