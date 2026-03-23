Sailors from Weapons Station Yorktown tackle brutal Norwegian Ruck March Event

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Yorktown, Va. (March 26, 2026) Sailors assigned to the various departments onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown pose for a photo opportunity just to the start of the installation’s second annual Norwegian Foot March event. The event was hosted by the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment.



The Norwegian Foot March, also known as the Marsjmerket, has a rich history dating back to 1915. It was originally designed as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military, ensuring that they could travel long distances with essential gear and remain ready for combat. Participants tackle the 18.6 mile course while carrying a rucksack weighing at least 24 pounds. The march must be completed within a set time based on age and gender; while the ruck march itself can be challenging with most events seeing a 40 percent completion rate, the sense of accomplishment is immeasurable. Successful finishers earn the prestigious Norwegian Armed Forces Foot March Badge; which is authorized for wear on some U.S. Military service uniforms.



The Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) organizes, trains, equips, and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets.(U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).