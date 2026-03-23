2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition

A Soldier competes in the land navigation event during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 31, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Isaac Araki)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9592681
|VIRIN:
|260331-D-A4456-2642
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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