Squads negotiate the Leaders Reaction Course during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 31, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Natalie Magnuson)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9592469
|VIRIN:
|260331-D-A4456-9277
|Resolution:
|6369x4093
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2026 AVCOE Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.